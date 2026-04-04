LSG seeks batting revival against confident SRH

SRH head into their first home game of the season brimming with confidence after rediscovering their batting mojo, hammering 226/8 to crush Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs at Eden Gardens.

Returning to Uppal, where conditions are expected to favour strokeplay in an afternoon game, only adds to the challenge for LSG.

With momentum on their side and home conditions in their favour, SRH will surely start as favourites, while LSG have a mountain to climb.

Despite making the playoffs in their first two seasons, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side have endured a slump over the past couple of years, finishing seventh in identical fashion, and their campaign this time has not begun on a promising note.

It is not a lack of resources that is hurting them.

The Justin Langer-coached side boasts a formidable batting line-up featuring Australia T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh, South Africa’s Aiden Markram, captain Rishabh Pant and the explosive Nicholas Pooran.