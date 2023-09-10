Loyola recalled to Peru squad for World Cup qualifier

LIMA: Sporting Cristal left-back Nilson Loyola has been drafted into Peru's squad for their World Cup qualifier against Brazil, the Peruvian football federation said.

The 28-year-old, who has been capped eight times for his country, replaces midfielder Cristofer Gonzales, who was cut from the squad due to an unspecified injury, reports Xinhua.

Gonzales was substituted at halftime in Peru's goalless away draw against Paraguay in their opening South American zone qualifier on Thursday.

Peru and Brazil will meet at Lima's 43,000-capacity National Stadium on Tuesday.

Brazil began their qualifying campaign with a 5-1 home victory over Bolivia in the northern Brazilian city of Belem on Friday.