Loyola College wins Inter-Collegiate Football tournament

CHENNAI: Loyola College, Chennai, won the trophy in the Inter-Collegiate Football tournament organized by Gandhigram Rural Institute, Dindigul.

In the final league match Loyola College, Chennai defeated Nazareth Arts & Science College, Chennai, in the tough clash to emerge champions of the tournament with a score of 5-2.

League Results:

Loyola College (5) beat Nazareth College (2)

Loyola College (3) beat Alagappa University (1)

Loyola College (1) beat Gandhigram Rural Institute (1)