Loyola College wins Inter-Collegiate Football tournament

In the final league match Loyola College, Chennai defeated Nazareth Arts & Science College, Chennai, in the tough clash to emerge champions of the tournament with a score of 5-2.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Feb 2024 6:10 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-23 18:13:00.0  )
(From left) Vice Principal Decipline Prof S Peter, Coach LR Titus, Deputy Principal Dr. JA Charles, Principal Rev. Dr A Louis Arockiaraj SJ, Rector Rev. Dr. Antony Robinson, SJ, Secretary & Correspondent Rev. Dr. B Jeyaraj, Vice Principal Jeyamani Divya Christodoss and Director of Sports Rev. Dr Joseph Antony Jacob SJ.

CHENNAI: Loyola College, Chennai, won the trophy in the Inter-Collegiate Football tournament organized by Gandhigram Rural Institute, Dindigul.

League Results:

Loyola College (5) beat Nazareth College (2)

Loyola College (3) beat Alagappa University (1)

Loyola College (1) beat Gandhigram Rural Institute (1)

Loyola CollegeInter-Collegiate Football tournamentfootball tournamentFootball
Online Desk

