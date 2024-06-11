Lowest totals defended in history of T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: The ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup has shattered some records already.



Let us have a look at the lowest totals defended in the history of ICC T20 World Cup.

South Africa: 114 against Bangladesh (2024) In the match between these two sides yesterday, South Africa made 113/6 after electing to bat first, thanks to knocks from Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29). In the run-chase, Towhid Hridoy (37) and Mahmudullah (20) almost pulled off a win for Bangladesh, but a fine last over by Keshav Maharaj (3/27) and a fine catch by Aiden Markram left Bangladesh four runs short at 109/7.

Sri Lanka: 120 against New Zealand (2014) In the 2014 edition of the tournament, Sri Lanka made 119/10 in 19.2 overs thanks to scores from Mahela Jayawardene (25) and Lahiru Thirimanne (20). Trent Boult (3/20) and James Neesham (3/22) were top wicket-takers for Kiwis. In the run-chase, Rangana Herath's (5/3) left-arm spin ran riot through Kiwis, who were skittled out for 60 runs in 15.3 overs, with Kane Williamson scoring 42 off them on his own.

India: 120 against Pakistan (2024) Put to field first, knocks from Rishabh Pant (42) and Axar Patel (20) helped India reach 119 in 19 overs. Pakistan was cruising during the run-chase, however, game-changing spells from Jasprit Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) left Pakistan six runs short and they could score only 113/7 in their 20 overs.

Afghanistan: 124 against West Indies (2016) In the 2016 edition, Afghanistan recorded a historic win against the eventual champions. Najibullah Zadran (48*) helped Afghans reach 123/7 in their 20 overs, with Samuel Badree (3/14) and Andre Russell (2/23) taking crucial wickets. During the defence of 124 runs, all Afghan bowlers, particularly Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi chipped in, leaving WI short with 117/8, despite knocks from Dwayne Bravo (28) and Johnson Charles (22).

New Zealand: 127 against India (2016) Indian bowlers restricted Kiwis, who batted first, to 126/7, with Colin Munro (34) and Luke Ronchi (21) doing the major scoring. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra got a wicket each. In the chase, only skipper MS Dhoni (30) and Virat Kohli (23) scored something useful as India was all out for 79 in 18.1 overs, with Mitch Santner (4/11) and Ish Sodhi (3/18) dominating.

