Lovlina Borgohain moves to semifinal; assured of Asian Games medal

Competing in her first bout of the tournament, Lovlina defeated South Korea's Seong Suyeon 5-0 in the quarterfinals, assuring herself of at least a bronze medal.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist had won silver at the previous edition in Hangzhou in 2023.

With the Commonwealth Games silver she won last month, the Assam boxer has now won medals at all the big-ticket events, including the World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships and World Cup.

Lovlina started on the offensive with her 1-2 combination. She employed her jab and cross effectively to unsettle Seong, who struggled to connect despite having a slight height advantage.