Lovlina anchors India's medal hopes in CWG boxing

With the Games trimmed to just 10 disciplines in the able-bodied programme, boxing is again expected to contribute a significant share in India's medal tally.

The sport has yielded 44 Commonwealth Games medals for India so far and another strong showing will be crucial.

As many as eight Indian boxers have received first round byes. The likes of Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) are just one win away from securing medals.

Leading the charge will be former world champion Lovlina (75kg).

The 28-year-old received a direct entry into the semifinals of the women's 75kg event, which features only five boxers.

The seven-member women's team, in fact, looks capable of matching or even bettering its return of two golds and a bronze from Birmingham.