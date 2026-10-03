Love ice cream and maths; missed both for Asiad: history-making teen archer Kumkum Mohod

The 17-year-old from Maharashtra, who won gold medals in the women's and mixed team events of the World Cup this year, displayed sensational form to become the first Indian woman to claim an individual recurve gold at the Asiad after playing a stellar role in the team's top finish on Friday. She also collected a mixed silver in what can easily be described as a brilliant Games debut.

Icing on the cake was that she defeated her idol and former Olympic champion Kang Chaeyoung of Korea in the individual quarterfinals.

"I love eating ice cream. I love the butterscotch flavour. But I didn't have it since I came here on September 11. It was difficult but I had my goal in my mind," she said after her historic win.

"My mother introduced me to archery. I was very good in studies. I used to get 90 above percentage always and my favourite subject is maths but studies have now taken a backseat.

"I am also not using my phone so at this point I don't have communication with a lot of people around, it's only with family and coaches and the team here," added Kumkum, who also idolises Indian men's squad star Dhiraj Bommadevara.