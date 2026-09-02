Love for Tests is in my blood: India's T20 vice-captain Tilak eyes traditional format initiation

“So for my country, right now, I am available for T20s and ODIs, but I love to play red ball cricket. But I don't have much time to play domestic red-ball cricket because in the last 3-4 years I was trying to play the Ranji Trophy.

“But I am not getting the time because I have an international schedule. So, I am trying to play as much as red ball cricket because I want to score there and come to the Indian side as well."

Perhaps, opening up of a few slots in the India Test team such as No. 3 or No. 6 recently might have fuelled his hopes to don the whites.

But how easy is it for a player, who predominantly appears in white ball formats, to shift to the traditional version of the sport?

“I can quickly shift from white ball to red ball, and whoever plays cricket knows that going from red ball to white ball is slightly easy, I would not say that easy, but it's slightly easier.

“But changing from white ball to red ball will be slightly tougher. So, I always feel that if you have good technique in red ball, you will be a good all-format player,” he said.