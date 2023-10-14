Looking to compete with Olympic Champions at the Delhi Half Marathon, says Karthik Kumar

NEW DELHI: The 18th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon will witness a total of 36,194 people put on their running shoes and come together to run for good in the capital city on Sunday.

The USD 268,000 prize money will see tens of thousands of amateurs join Olympic champions and Indian Elite athletes on one of the fastest courses in the world. The International winners in the men’s and women’s categories will take home USD 27,000 each and the prize money includes the top 10 finishers in both. In addition to this, there is an Event Record Bonus of USD 12,000.

Meanwhile, the Indian winners in the men’s and women’s categories will take home INR 4,00,000 each and the prize money includes the top 10 finishers in both. In addition to this, there is an Event Record Bonus of INR 1,00,000 and a performance bonus for athletes finishing under a certain time.

"I am looking forward to competing with the international athletes in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. We can learn a lot from them and it's fun to run with them as well. I am aiming for good timing and it would be great if I can do better than an international athlete," said Karthik Kumar.

Meanwhile, Murali Kumar Gavit expressed, "My main target is to improve my personal best in this year's Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. I hope to start the race well, and if I can do that then I think it will help me achieve my targets."

Winner of the Delhi Half Marathon 2018 Abhishek Pal expressed that he is hoping to win the Indian Elite Men’s race, "This is my fourth Delhi Half Marathon. I am hoping to repeat my feat in the 2018 edition. I have prepared well and I am confident of having a good race on Sunday."

The Defending Champion of the Indian Women's race Sanjeevini Jadhav said that she's very excited for the race, "I want to improve my personal best at the Delhi Half Marathon and defend my title. I am very excited about the run on Sunday."

Kavita Yadav, who is participating in the Delhi Half Marathon for the first time, said, "I am very excited about running in Delhi. I look up to Sanjeevini and I will be trying to keep up with her and hopefully defeat her. If I can keep up with Sanjeevini then I can definitely record a good timing."

Meanwhile, Tamshi Singh said, "The Delhi Half Marathon will be my first-ever official Half Marathon. This is definitely the biggest running event of my young running career so far and I will be pushing hard to record a good timing."