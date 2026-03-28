Looking forward to playing our best cricket’: Wolvaardt hopeful of doing well in ODIs after 1-4 T20I loss to NZ

Despite the T20I setback, Wolvaardt remains focused on their strength in the 50-over format. “We probably didn’t execute as well as we would have liked in the T20Is, but I think the plans that we have in place for the ODIs are pretty solid. So hopefully we can put up better performances,” she added.

South Africa have proven themselves as one of the top teams in the ODI circuit, reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and the final of the 2025 edition, where they narrowly lost to India. Their position in the ICC Women’s Championship standings remains strong, sitting third behind New Zealand and Sri Lanka after a 2-1 series win over Pakistan earlier this year.