Looking for answers: Bangladesh skipper Shakib after loss to Pakistan

KOLKATA: Following his side's loss to Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan admitted that the team is looking for answers for their disappointing campaign but is struggling to find answers and added that something needs to be thought about his batting position.

Riding on Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique's half-centuries and bowlers' brilliance Pakistan registered a 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

With this brilliant victory, Pakistan broke their four-match losing streak in the ongoing tournament, moving up to 5th in the points table with 6 points. Meanwhile, the ODI World Cup semifinal dream remained unfulfilled for Bangladesh, who have registered their sixth loss.

"Not enough runs. The wicket was really good. We lost early wickets. We had partnerships but not big ones that would allow us to go big in the last ten. We should have bowled better too. Pakistan did well in the first ten overs, credit to them too. We have to think about my batting order. I was batting early, did not score runs. My confidence was low too. In this stage, changing too many things seems difficult. We are trying to force things but it isn't working. At this moment, we have to perform together, which is not happening. We are looking for answers but are not getting it. Everywhere we go, fans come to the ground and are always behind us. They are our biggest strength," said Shakib in a post-match presentation.

Shakib has made just 104 runs in six innings during this tournament at an average of 17.33, with two 40-plus scores.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh elected to bat first. Knocks from Mahmudullah (56 in 70 balls, with six fours and a six), Litton Das (45 in 64 balls, with six fours), and skipper Shakib al Hasan (43 in 64 balls, with four boundaries) came in handy as Bangladesh was bundled out for 204 in 45.1 overs. Shaheen Afridi (3/23), Mohammed Waseem Jr (3/31), and Haris Rauf (2/36) also delivered solid spells with the ball.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Usama Mir also got one wicket.

In the chase of 205, a returning Fakhar Zaman (81 in 74 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (68 in 69 balls, nine fours, and two sixes) smashed the fifties that helped Pakistan cruise to a much-needed seven-wicket win.

Fakhar received the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.