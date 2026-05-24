Looking at Pep Guardiola's exceptional legacy

Even in his last season at City, Guardiola wasn’t settling for less, he was pushing Arteta’s Arsenal side to the hilt, and when his side won 2-1 against the North London side, there was a real sense of belief that his side could win from anywhere. That’s the kind of run that they have had in English football, they have managed to win from situations that are not normal, they have managed to go on runs from December that the league hasn’t seen in a long time. So much so that even when they trail by ten points by the end of December, deficits rarely felt permanent.

“If we lose, we will still be the best team in the world. But if we win, we will be eternal,” Guardiola’s daughter, Maria shared a message after he announced his exit from the club.

The records are self-explanatory, with the fourth-most wins in Premier League, winning 269 out of 379 games that he has managed, 2.28 points-per-game—the best ppg that Premier League has ever seen, winning 32 games against 33 Premier League sides that he has faced at the club, becoming the first Premier League team to win 100 points in a season, set a record of 106 goals in a single season and all while going on the longest run of consecutive Premier League wins (18).