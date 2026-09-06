London Derby awaits in-form Arsenal, Chelsea

Xabi Alonso’s Blues, meanwhile, have entertained the league thoroughly. They score in bunches, play with an infectious energy, making Alonso’s Stamford Bridge experience more explosive, with seven goals in two games. New signing Morgan Rogers has fit in like a glove, much to Arsenal’s angst, and has instantly formed a brutal triumvirate alongside Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro.

But where’s the defence, Alonso? Chelsea are now 18 Premier League games without a clean sheet, a drought stretching back to a 2-0 win over Brentford under Liam Rosenior. If Alonso is to pull off a statement win on Sunday, his first priority must be reinforcing a backline that has leaked like an open lock on the Thames.

Decades after growing together in San Sebastian, and cutting through football at amateur club, Antiguoko, Arteta and Alonso find themselves at the opposite end once more. They have already lived that chapter as players on either side of Merseyside but now at the capital, the stakes have grown multi-fold with changing crests.