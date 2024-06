Lohith’s heroics go in vain

CHENNAI: S Lohith’s all-round exploits went in vain as Thiruvannamalai lost to Ranipet by 51 runs in Group H of the TNCA Inter Districts U-14 tournament.

Set to chase 234, Thiruvannamalai was restricted to 182 for six with Lohith contributing an unbeaten 109 (150b, 11x4, 1x6). Earlier, he took three wickets for 47 runs.

Brief scores: Venue: Erode (Group ‘A’): Nilgiris 51 in 23.3 overs (RBSathyan 4/12) lost to Erode 54/2 in 14.3 overs; Sivagangai 58 in 29.5 overs (S Sachin 3/6) lost to Thiruvallur 60 for no loss in 14.1 overs (I Jumail Mutlaq 37*)

Venue: Namakkal (Group ‘B’): Namakkal 186/4 in 50 overs (P Harish Kishore 69, K Dev Varshan 49) bt Krishnagiri 145 in 44.2 overs (Trivikram 33, G Jeevanprasath 5/28); Mayiladuthrai 94 in 43.3 overs (A Victor Kirubakaran 5/9) lost Tirupattur 98/2 in 19.5 overs (D Yugal 38*)

Venue: Dindigul (Group ‘C’): Tenkasi 49 in 34.5 overs (Abhiman Sundar 6/3, J Vijayaseelan 3/6) lost to Theni 50 for no loss in 8.2 overs; Virudhunagar 212/7 in 50 overs (D Niranjan Veer 82) lost to Dindigul 213/5 in 47.2 overs (BL Sanjay Balaji 72*, SP Dhashwin 53*, N SasiKumar 32, S Abhishek 3/20)

Venue: Dharmapuri (Group ‘D’): Perambalur 116 in 39.5 overs (Lalith Balaji 49, Hari Dharsan 3/13) lost to Thanjavur 117/2 in 15.4 overs (G Mahilan 56*); Coimbatore 219 /9 in 50 overs (N Vivaan 52, P Kiran Adithya 50) bt Dharmapuri 204 in 49.3 overs (V Sourish Sai 48*, S Sabari 31, M Praneesh 34, KS Karvin Keerthi 32)

Venue: Pudukkottai (Group ‘E’): Ramanathapuram 90/9 in 50 overs (S Sidarth 4/16) lost to Vellore 91/4 in 13.5 overs (Syed Ibrahim Ghouse 48*); Pudukkottai 70 in 27.5 overs (Antony Remick 5/21) lost to Kanyakumari 71/1 in 23 overs (Rishvin Saniel Raj 30*)

Venue: Thoothukudi (Group ‘F’): Thiruvarur 77 in 30.5 overs (Mahendran 4/7, Vinith 4/8) lost to Thoothukudi 78/6 in 20 overs; Kancheepuram 261/4 in 42.3 overs (Jadan Jonah 77, Viswanth 34, Deajeshwaran 36) bt Villupuram 147/4 in 50 overs (Kalai Priyan 93)

Venue: Ariyalur (Group ‘G’): Ariyalur 35 in 24.4 overs (S Lakshith 4/27 (including a hat-trick), S Dheepak Priyan 3/8, M Inbanmanickam 3/0) lost to Karur 37/0 in 4.3 overs; Cuddalore 68 in 38 overs (S Vishnu Dev 5/10) lost to Tirupur 69/4 in 17.4 overs (SP Shanvaessh 44)

Venue: Tiruvannamalai (Group ‘H’): Kallakurichi 48 in 27.1 overs lost to Madurai 49/1 in 11.4 overs; Ranipet 233/8 in 50 overs (VS Kousik 98, S Indrasenan 43, S Lohith 3/47) bt Thiruvannamalai 182/6 in 50 overs (S Lohith 109*)