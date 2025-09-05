‘Logical thing is I won’t make it’: Messi on playing in 2026 FIFA WC

NEW DELHI: After what was Lionel Messi’s final competitive match in Argentina in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, the all-time great was visibly emotional and said he does not think he will play in the 2026FIFA World Cup.

Messi grabbed a brace in his final competitive game in his home nation and admitted he dreamt of signing off in this way.

"We’ll see. There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field. It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy, being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.

"For many years, I have had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here, too, in my country with my people. For many years, a lot of things were said, but well, I'll stay with all the good. All the good with the group that tried it couldn't get it and concentrate.

"Then, I was given it and some of the players in the roster and the past one. Everything we lived was beautiful. Today was the last one for points here,” said Messi.

The Argentina skipper has represented the nation on 193 occasions and scored 112 goals in total. The Inter Miami star has captained the Albiceleste to the famous FIFA World Cup win in 2026 and two Copa America titles.

Messi said he has not yet made a decision regarding the World Cup next year but given his age logic states he will not make it to the tournament.

"Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it. But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel.

"I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup.

"I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide,” he added.