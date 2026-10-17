Logesh, Sathish shine with six-wicket hauls

Elsewhere, there were three five-wicket hauls in display, courtesy of Triplicane RC’s off-spinner Nishanth Raj, who finished with 5/32 and SBI RC’s pacer, Karthikeshwaran, who picked up 5/55 alongside left-arm spinner Mannoj Sammy’s 5/31.

In a round largely dominated by bowlers, Venkat CC’s batters – S Yathin and Jayesh Yogeshwaran turned up the heat with the bat, scoring 88-ball 119 and 129-ball 108 respectively.