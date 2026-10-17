Logesh, Sathish shine with six-wicket hauls

CHENNAI: Right-arm pacer Logesh and off-spinner Sathish proved to be the best bowlers in the latest round of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league here on Saturday, with figures of 6/26 and 6/61 respectively.
Elsewhere, there were three five-wicket hauls in display, courtesy of Triplicane RC’s off-spinner Nishanth Raj, who finished with 5/32 and SBI RC’s pacer, Karthikeshwaran, who picked up 5/55 alongside left-arm spinner Mannoj Sammy’s 5/31.
In a round largely dominated by bowlers, Venkat CC’s batters – S Yathin and Jayesh Yogeshwaran turned up the heat with the bat, scoring 88-ball 119 and 129-ball 108 respectively.
Brief Scores: V Division A Zone – Grove CC 135 in 39.2 overs (Abinandh 41, Nishanth Raj 5/32) lost to Triplicane RC 138/4 in 37.2 overs; V Division C Zone: Sir Ashley Biggs Inst. 183 in 41.1 overs (Raja Giri 57, Karthikeshwaran 5/55) bt SBI RC 172 in 48.2 overs (Raghav 82); VAP CC 208 in 49.2 overs (MR Prahaladh 54, Sathish 6/61) lost to Nungambakkam SC 210/9 in 50 overs (PR Sylvester Jayan 50); Venkat CC 381/4 in 50 overs (S Yathin 119 L Jayesh Yogeshwaran 108) bt Varsity Occasionals 94 in 26.4 overs (Logesh 6/26)