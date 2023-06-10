Local football: Swaraj beats Nethaji 2-0

CHENNAI: Swaraj FC recorded a 2-0 victory over Nethaji FC in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match that was held at the ICF Stadium here on Friday. Vineeth Kumar and Syed Suhail Pasha found the back of the net in the 16th and 34th minute respectively as Swaraj held a 2-0 advantage at the half-time interval.

Swaraj preserved its two-goal advantage in the second half to clinch full points. In the next set of matches here on Saturday, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will face Central Excise while Income Tax will lock horns with Indian Bank.