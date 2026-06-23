Local boy Johann secures historical points in Portugal

Johann, astride the Yamaha R7 and nursing a fractured wrist he had suffered during training, became the first Indian to score points with a seventh-place finish in the European Superbike Championship (ESBK) at Estoril, Portugal, marking a significant milestone for Indian motorcycle racing.

The teenager, who won the 2025 Qatar Championship and was crowned the 2025 KTM Cup Season 3 Pro Champion in India, is competing in the Yamaha R7 Cup, a one-make series that runs alongside the ESBK.