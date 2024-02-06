Llorente snatches late draw for Atletico against Real Madrid

MADRID: Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente scored in stoppage time to cancel out Brahim Diaz’s first-half opener for leaders Real Madrid as they drew 1-1 in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real are on 58 points at the summit, two ahead of Girona, who they host on Saturday. Atletico remain fourth with 48 points, two behind third-placed Barcelona.

The hosts opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Diaz seized on a loose ball after some sloppy Atletico defending inside the box to slot home from close range and score his fourth league goal this season.

Atletico thought they had equalised in the opening minutes of the second half, but VAR intervened to rule out Stefan Savic’s towering header for offside.

Diego Simeone’s side finally scored in the final seconds of the game when midfielder Llorente headed past Real keeper Andriy Lunin from a Memphis Depay cross.

Arsenal beats Liverpool to close gap

Arsenal spiced up an already intriguing Premier League title race as they beat lacklustre leaders Liverpool 3-1 to slice the gap to two points and move into second spot on Sunday.

Arsenal deserved the points that lifted them above Manchester City although they would not have expected a helping hand from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson whose comic mix-up allowed Gabriel Martinelli to restore their lead in the 67th minute.

Substitute Leandro Trossard then soothed any late nerves among the Emirates faithful as he secured the victory in stoppage time with a shot through Alisson’s legs.

Bukayo Saka had given Arsenal an early lead with a cool finish in the 14th minute but a Gabriel own goal on the stroke of halftime undid all of their good work.

Heading for only their second league defeat of the season, both in north London, Liverpool’s frustrations boiled over as Ibrahima Konate was sent off in the closing minutes for a second booking after a foul on Kai Havertz.

Arsenal’s win lifted them to second on 49 points to Liverpool’s 51 with both clubs having played 23 games. Champions Manchester City, who play on Monday, have 46 from 21 games.

Liverpool were sluggish and Saka had already gone close to scoring with a glancing header from Martinelli’s cross before the visitors were picked apart by a silky passing move.

Martin Odegaard’s first-time pass released Havertz and although the former Chelsea striker’s shot lacked conviction it rebounded off Alisson and Saka took a touch before confidently sweeping home the rebound.

Arsenal defender William Saliba, under pressure from Luis Diaz, attempted to shepherd the ball back towards his keeper David Raya but the ball broke loose and the retreating Gabriel ended up bundling the ball into his own goal.

It was a deflating end to a dominant half by the hosts and for a few minutes at the start of the second period they were wobbling as Liverpool had a flurry of goal attempts, the best a curling effort just wide from Curtis Jones. But Klopp was clearly not happy with what he was witnessing and made a triple substitution.

But any Klopp plan was dismantled by a horrible mix-up between two of his most reliable lieutenants. A punt forward looked like a simple mopping up job for Van Dijk but he dallied, a panicking Alisson kicked thin air and Martinelli was left with the simple task of putting the ball into an unguarded net. Trossard’s goal rubber-stamped the result which puts Arsenal right back in the mix and will sow seeds of doubt at Anfield.