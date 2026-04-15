Liverpool suffer Hugo Ekitike blow during 0-2 loss vs PSG

The France striker appeared to hurt his right leg when he slipped in the 27th minute of the second-leg match at Anfield.

"It doesn't look good," Liverpool coach Arne Slot said after the 2-0 defeat, which sealed a 4-0 aggregate victory for PSG. "It looks really bad, but it's difficult for me to say how bad. Tomorrow we will investigate further."

After receiving medical treatment, it was quickly determined he could not carry on and was taken off the field on a stretcher. He was replaced by Mohamed Salah.