Liverpool reaches agreement with PSG on $166M deal to sign Bradley Barcola, AP sources say

The clubs have agreed to a deal worth 123 million pounds ($166 million) for Barcola, two people with knowledge of the transaction confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday.

They confirmed the deal on the condition of anonymity because the details have not been made public.

Neither Liverpool nor PSG have made any official comment about the transfer, which is expected to set a new record for a player leaving the French league.

The deal will see Liverpool paying 106 million pounds ($143 million) for the France international and up to an additional 17 million pounds ($23 million) in potential add-ons. Barcola had joined PSG for 45 million euros ($38.5 million) from Lyon in 2023.