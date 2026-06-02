Liverpool opens talks with Andoni Iraola to become the coach

Liverpool is looking for a coach who fits its preferred playing style of front foot, attacking soccer to suit the forwards it signed last year and its targets in the upcoming transfer window.

Players like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and injury-hit striker Alexander Isak all underwhelmed in their debut seasons at the club.

Iraola has no experience coaching one of Europe's elite clubs. He was previously in charge of Rayo Vallecano in Spain and also coached in Cyprus.

His reputation has grown significantly since joining Bournemouth in 2023 and this season led it to its highest ever Premier League finish.