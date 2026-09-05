Liverpool loses another top executive as sporting director steps down

Hughes, who is reportedly set to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, is leaving less than two months after Michael Edwards exited as CEO of football for Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group.

Liverpool said Saturday that Hughes wanted to “seek a fresh challenge.”

Hughes had joined the club in 2024 and oversaw the appointment of head coach Arne Slot after iconic manager Jurgen Klopp stepped down.

Liverpool went on to win the Premier League title the following season but endured a disappointing campaign last term despite spending around $500 million on new signings. Slot was fired at the end of the season and replaced by Andoni Iraola.