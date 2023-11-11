Liverpool loses 3-2 at Toulouse in Europa League

TOULOUSE: Liverpool’s comeback fell short in a 3-2 loss at Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday but it was still a victorious day for striker Luis Díaz.

Díaz’s father was released hours before the match, 12 days after his kidnapping in northern Colombia by members of the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, or ELN. Aron Dønnum scored in the first half and Thijs Dallinga doubled the advantage just before the hour mark for the host, which lost 5-1 at Anfield two weeks ago. An own goal from Cristian Cásseres made it 2-1 in the 74th minute but Frank Magri quickly restored the two-goal lead.

Diogo Jota came on for Diaz in the 81st minute and scored eight minutes later. Liverpool thought it equalized in stoppage time but Jarell Quansah’s goal was disallowed by VAR.

The game was Jürgen Klopp’s 450th as manager for Liverpool. “It was well deserved to lose because they won pretty much all the decisive challenges, battles,” Klopp said. “We have too many situations where we should have won the ball but we didn’t.” Liverpool leads Group E with nine points from four games. Toulouse trails by two in second.

Leverkusen remained the last team with a perfect record after four games with a 1-0 victory at Qarabag in Group H. The Bundesliga leader reached the round of 16 after Victor Boniface scored the winner from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Brighton scored early in each half to beat Ajax in Amsterdam 2-0 for its second straight win after defeating the struggling Dutch powerhouse by the same score two weeks ago.

Forward Ansu Fati gave the Seagulls the lead against the run of play amid Ajax’s early dominance.

Slavia beat Roma 2-0 in Prague, handing José Mourinho’s team its first defeat. Václav Jurečka and Lukáš Masopust netted second-half goals for Slavia to tie Roma atop Group G with nine points each.