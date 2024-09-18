Liverpool humbles Milan in Champions League opener

MILAN: Liverpool celebrated its return to the Champions League after a year's absence with a 3-1 victory over AC Milan at San Siro on Tuesday, overcoming a shaky start with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool got off to an awful first few minutes in the battle between the two European heavyweights as Christian Pulisic fired Milan in front from a quick counter-attack in the third minute, aided by Liverpool's disorganised defending.

But the visitors quickly regrouped and stamped their authority on the game, with both Liverpool's centre backs getting on the scoresheet before halftime and Szoboszlai wrapping up the win after the break.

"A great way to spend my birthday," said Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who turned 46 on Tuesday and was serenaded post-game by the Liverpool fans. "You wouldn't have said this after five minutes, but after we did well."

Pulisic netted after sprinting down the right side virtually unchallenged to fire home from a tight angle.

The home side's celebration was short-lived, however, as Liverpool turned things around, dominating for much of the remainder of the game.

"Shaky start with the goal that we conceded," Van Dijk told media. "But after that, the way we stayed calm, kept playing, kept looking for the solution, I think that was very good to see."

Konate equalised in the 23rd minute when he leapt high above a crowd of defenders to head in Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick, with his first goal in two-and-a-half years coming after Davide Calabria's tackle on Cody Gakpo led to the set-piece.

Skipper Van Dijk put Liverpool ahead to the delight of some 4,400 travelling fans when he nodded home Kostas Tsimikas' corner just before halftime.

Szoboszlai sealed the victory in the 67th minute, slotting into the far corner from Cody Gakpo's cross after Milan gave up possession and Liverpool broke quickly.

The night marked Slot's first Champions League game at the helm of the Merseyside club since he replaced Juergen Klopp, and it was a terrific response from his team after their shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Endrick becomes youngest UCL scorer for Madrid

Endrick became Real Madrid's youngest Champions League goalscorer while Kylian Mbappe also netted for the holders in a hard-fought 3-1 home win over Stuttgart.

At 18 years and 58 days, the Brazilian broke the record set by club legend Raul in 1995, who scored against Ferencvaros aged 18 years and 113 days.

The striker, who joined the club this summer from Palmeiras, had already become the youngest player to score on his La Liga debut for Madrid in the 21st Century after coming off the bench against Real Valladolid.

After replacing Jude Bellingham in the 80th minute at the Bernabeu Stadium, Endrick wrapped up the points with the last kick of the game.

France forward Mbappe, who was making his debut in Europe's elite competition for Los Blancos, opened the scoring 20 seconds into the second half.

Aurelien Tchouameni's sweeping pass found the run of Rodrygo on the right and the Brazilian unselfishly squared the ball for Mbappe to tap in.

Former Brighton forward Deniz Undav made it tense inside the Bernabeu when he expertly headed in a deserved equaliser in the 68th minute.

Carlo Ancelotti's side needed an 83rd-minute header from Antonio Rudiger to retake the lead.

England midfielder Bellingham played for 80 minutes after missing the previous four matches with a calf injury.

Bayern Munich nets nine past Zagreb

Bayern Munich became the first team to score nine goals in a game in the modern Champions League.

Harry Kane scored four goals, including three penalties, as Vincent Kompany’s Bayern hammered Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at the Allianz Arena. Michael Olize scored twice on his Champions League debut, while Raphael Guerreiro, Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka were also on target for the home team in Germany.