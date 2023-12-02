Liverpool crushes LASK to reach last 16 in Europa League

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool eased into the Europa League round of 16 with a 4-0 home win over Austria’s LASK in Group E and Olympique de Marseille secured a top-two finish in Group B after a thrilling 4-3 win over Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday.

Liverpool moved on to 12 points and will top the standings after second-placed Toulouse was held to a goalless draw at home by Union Saint Gilloise.

Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead after 12 minutes with a header from Joe Gomez’s cross and Cody Gakpo’s tap-in doubled the lead three minutes later.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty made it 3-0 early in the second half and Gakpo added his second in stoppage time to complete the rout.

Marseille advanced from the group stage with victory over 10-man Ajax thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick completed late in stoppage time.

Ajax had levelled three times, Brian Brobbey scoring twice, but it had Steven Berghuis sent off in the second half following a challenge on Joaquin Correa.

Villarreal also progressed to the knockout stages with a 3-2 win over Panathinaikos in Group F after the Greek side fought back from 3-0 down.

Rangers drew 1-1 with Aris Limassol and the Scottish team remained in contention for a top-two spot in Group C with seven points, one ahead of Sparta Prague which beat leader Real Betis 1-0.

Bayern Leverkusen confirmed its place in the round of 16 as Group H winner with a 2-0 win over BK Hacken. Qarabag and Molde are still looking to secure a playoff place as runner up after their 2-2 draw.

Liverpool 4 (Diaz 12, Gakpo 15, 90+2; Salah 51-pen) bt LASK 0; Backa Topola 0 lost to West Ham United 1 (Soucek 89)