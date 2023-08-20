Liverpool claims comeback win over Bournemouth

LONDON: Ten-man Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 as goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota helped it recover from Antoine Semenyo’s early opener in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds, who drew 1-1 at Chelsea in their opener, were shocked by Bournemouth in the third minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold lost possession in a dangerous area before Semenyo fired the south-coast club in front.

Following the dismal start, Liverpool grew into the contest and Diaz got the breakthrough with an acrobatic volley in the 28th minute. Salah then hammered home a follow-up shot after his spot-kick was saved to make it 2-1 in the 36th.

Liverpool kept up the pressure in the second half and scored its third goal through Jota, despite having gone down to 10 men just before the hour mark when Alexis Mac Allister was shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Joe Rothwell.

Brighton & Hove Albion went top of the table with a clinical 4-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, after scoring three goals in a devastating nine-minute spell in the second half.

Brighton, which also beat Luton Town 4-1 in its league opener, has six points and a healthy goal difference at the top, while winless Wolves is bottom under new manager Gary O’Neil, who took charge two days before the season kicked off.

Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring for Brighton in the 15th minute when he went on a mazy run before putting on a sudden burst of speed to race past the last line of defence and curl the ball past the onrushing keeper Jose Sa.

The Japanese winger turned provider in the first minute of the second half when he pounced on a parried save from Sa, drawing the defence towards him before cutting the ball back for the unmarked Pervis Estupinan to fire home.

Solly March then scored twice in four minutes, with Julio Enciso assisting him on both occasions as they easily got in behind Wolves’ high defensive line and exploited the acres of space at their disposal to make it 4-0 before the hour mark.

Wolves finally got on the board when Hwang Hee-Chan scored with a header from a corner, but its day only got worse when Matheus Nunes was sent off for a second yellow card after taking his frustration out by pushing Brighton players to the ground. Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo fired Brentford to a 3-0 win at Fulham with the host reduced to 10 men from the 64th minute when Tim Ream was sent off after giving away a penalty.