IPL 2024 Auction live updates: CSK shells Rs 14 crores for Daryl Mitchell

CHENNAI: The IPL 2024 auction is live and all eyes will be in Dubai with 333 players going under the hammer where the teams will look to strengthen its core team until the next mega auction which will take place in 2025.

The big news of Hardik Pandya being named as the captain of Mumbai Indians sparked the ignite in the mini auction speculating major trade rumours around big teams.

With Mitchell Starc coming into the auction after eight years, every team will be tempted to go for the Australian.

This is the first time an IPL auction is happening outside India and with a live audience.