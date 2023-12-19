IPL 2024 Auction live updates: CSK shells Rs 14 crores for Daryl Mitchell
Catch the live updates of IPL 2024 auction here
CHENNAI: The IPL 2024 auction is live and all eyes will be in Dubai with 333 players going under the hammer where the teams will look to strengthen its core team until the next mega auction which will take place in 2025.
The big news of Hardik Pandya being named as the captain of Mumbai Indians sparked the ignite in the mini auction speculating major trade rumours around big teams.
With Mitchell Starc coming into the auction after eight years, every team will be tempted to go for the Australian.
This is the first time an IPL auction is happening outside India and with a live audience.
Live Updates
- 19 Dec 2023 9:15 AM GMT
Punjab Kings buy Chris Woakes for Rs 4.25 crores.
- 19 Dec 2023 9:13 AM GMT
CSK buys Daryl Mitchell for a whooping Rs 14 crores; he was the only batsman to score two centuries against India in a world cup edition.
Daryl Mitchell. Reuters
- 19 Dec 2023 8:58 AM GMT
Harshal Patel sold to PBKS for Rs 11.75 crores; highest for a Indian player so as auction continues
- 19 Dec 2023 8:47 AM GMT
Australia captain Pat Cummins becomes most expensive player in history of IPL auctions, goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore
- 19 Dec 2023 8:46 AM GMT
Australia batter Travis Head sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.80 crore at IPL auction in Dubai#IPLAuction #IPL2024Auction #iplminiauction2023 #cricket #Dubai pic.twitter.com/1Xffyip89o— DT Next (@dt_next) December 19, 2023