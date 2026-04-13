Little Andaman Pro 2026: Tamil Nadu surfers Sivaraj, Kamali crowned national champions

In a thrilling Surfing Men’s Open Final that kept spectators on the edge, Sivaraj Babu emerged as the National Champion with a score of 13.63, clinching victory by a razor-thin margin of just 0.30 points over Srikanth D, who finished at 13.33. Kishore Kumar followed closely with 12.87, while Sanjay Selvamani posted 9.30 in a fiercely contested heat.

The Surfing Women’s Open Final saw a dominant performance from Kamali Moorthy, who not only secured the National Championship title but also successfully defended her crown, marking her second consecutive win at the event. Kamali delivered an outstanding score of 15.83, winning by a comfortable margin of 4.19 points over Sugar Shanti Banarse (11.64). Devi Ramanathan (7.84) and Riva Aurora (5.23) rounded off the final standings.