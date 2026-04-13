Little Andaman Pro 2026: Tamil Nadu surfers Sivaraj, Kamali crowned national champions

LITTLE ANDAMAN: The grand finale of the Little Andaman Pro 2026 hosted by the Andaman & Nicobar Tourism in association with the Surfing Federation of India delivered a spectacular close to three days of high-intensity competition, with India’s top surfers and stand-up paddleboarders showcasing exceptional skill and determination against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
In a thrilling Surfing Men’s Open Final that kept spectators on the edge, Sivaraj Babu emerged as the National Champion with a score of 13.63, clinching victory by a razor-thin margin of just 0.30 points over Srikanth D, who finished at 13.33. Kishore Kumar followed closely with 12.87, while Sanjay Selvamani posted 9.30 in a fiercely contested heat.
The Surfing Women’s Open Final saw a dominant performance from Kamali Moorthy, who not only secured the National Championship title but also successfully defended her crown, marking her second consecutive win at the event. Kamali delivered an outstanding score of 15.83, winning by a comfortable margin of 4.19 points over Sugar Shanti Banarse (11.64). Devi Ramanathan (7.84) and Riva Aurora (5.23) rounded off the final standings.
In the SUP Sprint Men’s Final, Sekar Pachai continued his stellar run in the championship, clocking 1:22.32 to secure the top podium position. He was followed by Akash Pujar (1:24.65) and Selvarasan Nagamuthu (1:29.98), completing a highly competitive race.
The SUP Sprint Women’s Final saw Vijayalakshmi Irulappan deliver a commanding performance, finishing first with a time of 1:40.35. Arthi secured second place with 1:48.02, while Nishi finished third at 2:47.94.