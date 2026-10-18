Lionel Messi scores twice, adds assist to propel Inter Miami to 3-0 victory over Atlanta United

Neither team scored until Germán Berterame used assists from Messi and Luis Suárez in the final minute of the first half on Saturday night to score his ninth goal in his first 26 MLS appearances.

Messi tied Los Angeles FC's Son Heung-min for the league lead with his 15th assist, becoming the first player in league history with at least 15 helpers in three consecutive seasons.

Messi added his league-leading 24th and 25th goals in the 56th and 60th minutes for a 3-0 advantage. Berterame assisted on both scores and Suárez snagged one on Messi' second goal.