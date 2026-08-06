Lionel Messi scores his first 2 goals since the World Cup as Inter Miami beats San Luis 4-2

The match at Nu Stadium was delayed 30 minutes in the second half because of lightning in the area.

Messi scored in the 11th and the 44th minutes. He has 14 goals in 12 Leagues Cup matches one ahead of Los Angeles FC's Denis Bouanga for most in the tournament's four-year history.

Telasco Segovia and defender Micael also scored, and Noah Allen had three assists as Inter Miami extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches.