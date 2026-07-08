Lionel Messi scores his eighth goal of this year's World Cup, takes lead in Golden Boot race

Argentina's three goals came in the final 11 minutes of regulation and injury time. Messi played a direct hand — or foot — in two of them.

Messi helped get Argentina on the board in the 79th minute, assisting on Cristian Romero's header. Four minutes later, he levelled the match at 2-2, drilling a shot past Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

A sold-out crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, made up of mostly Argentina's signature blue and white, erupted. And no one was surprised it was Messi who paved the way to victory.