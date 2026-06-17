Lionel Messi proves why he's Greatest of All Time

But when asked Messi the question about the records, all he had to say was “I think it doesn’t mean anything, in the end it is statistics and nothing else.” While it is very easy to admit that you are the best player in world football, the 38-year-old time and again let the ball do the talking.



On Wednesday, it was just another day in Messi’s career, where he casually dropped defenders in front of him to pick the same corner that everyone knows but not a lot of goalkeepers seem to know what to do. Messi’s stature as a World Cup superstar was never in question, and after his display against Algeria, one of the stronger teams in Africa, it will never be either.



If anything, the hunger only seems to grow, as despite being 38, the Argentine superstar seems to be involved in a lot of the moves, doing a lot of the pressing, forcing the Algerian defenders into uncomfortable situations. That’s when you instantly know that Messi is locked in, and is ready.



The irony behind all of this isn’t Messi doing Messi things, we all know it was bound to happen at some point but the fact that it was a 38-year-old, who is all but written off plying his trade for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, a competition that no one even rated highly before he joined, makes it special.