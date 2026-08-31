Lionel Messi leaves Seleccion but not before making it richer

One could quite possibly excuse themselves for thinking that the 39-year-old walked away from the game without winning a single title for Argentina. But that wasn’t the case; it was a look that was more in the realm of ‘I feel so bad for letting down my country in the final’.



Messi won everything possible in Argentina’s jersey: the Copa America titles against Brazil and Colombia, the ultimate footballing prize – the World Cup in 2022 – when he was the Player of the final against a strong French side, or when he helped Argentina steamroll Italy in the Finalissima in front of a capacity crowd in Wembley.