Lionel Messi leads Argentina to 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt and spot in World Cup quarterfinals

"This is a phenomenal group that never gives up," Fernandez said.

"Four years have passed since Qatar, and we've come to enjoy another World Cup — and we want to win it again. That's what we're aiming for."

Argentina had trailed 2-0 on goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico.

Messi also missed a chance in the first half when his penalty kick was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. He later hit the post when the score was 1-0.