Lionel Messi goes scoreless, Inter Miami needs late goal to tie Cincinnati 2-2

Kenji Mboma Dem scored in the 80th minute and Samuel Gidi got his first MLS goal six minutes later for Cincinnati, which is still aiming to clinch a playoff spot. Gidi scored on a counterattack from the top of the box, and Cincinnati — briefly — looked like it was going to pull off a stunner.

Fillipi saved the day for Inter Miami, connecting from the left side of the box. It was nearly the same spot that Suárez scored from earlier.

And now, Sunday becomes massive for Inter Miami. Messi's team will travel to play the Revolution, with the outcome certain to go a long way not only to determining which team gets the No. 2 seed in the East — but potentially the No. 2 seed in the MLS Cup playoffs.

That will be the next-to-last regular season game for Miami, which closes Nov. 7 at home against Charlotte.

Before the game, MLS announced that next year's Sprint Season will have Cincinnati visiting Miami on Feb. 19 — the first game of the shortened season that will serve as the bridge between the league's current calendar and the more international-aligned one that will begin in July 2027.

Cincinnati missed a chance to move closer to clinching a playoff spot. It needed a win at Miami on Wednesday and a Columbus loss against Dallas to formally lock up a berth.