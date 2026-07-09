Lionel Messi does what he does best: answers prayers

But he was 39; his body wasn’t the same; his energy levels weren’t the same. Yet, two of the most important things for a footballer of Messi’s ilk – vision and hunger – remained. Every passing minute of the clash against Egypt was another passage of Argentinian prayers.

The once-hung head was suddenly the steadiest; the one who gets criticised week in and week out for walking on the football pitch was suddenly bolting from one end to the other, evading players like they were on fire. When everything else checks out at this age, Messi’s vision still holds him in good stead as he cuts across a defence-splitting pass straight into the forehead of Cristian Romero.

It wasn’t a pass; it was a telegraph, straight from the feet of god.

It wasn’t a goal; it was a warning, a warning that Argentina could do the unthinkable and etch history in Atlanta, overturning a 2-0 deficit with just minutes to go for the final whistle. Messi’s head was now high, higher than it ever was, as his search for the equaliser continued. For a brief second, it looked like it was coming when he passed one through to Julian Alvarez, but the opportunity passed by.

Before you even realised what on earth was happening, Argentina was already on another attack, this time orchestrated (unsurprisingly) by Messi, as he slipped past a few Egyptians to find the perfect weighted ball. As the ball moved away from the goal, it seemed like destiny’s favourite child wasn’t destined for another date with destiny.