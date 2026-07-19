Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal’s viral photo that became a prophecy

He had no idea that one frame from that 2007 shoot would one day become one of football's most iconic images 20-year-old Lionel Messi gently bathing a five-month-old Lamine Yamal.

“I have never been a believer or thought that anything was destined to occur, but I am beginning to have my doubts. This is beyond all reasonable explanations,” Monfort told The Associated Press from his home in Barcelona on Friday.

The opportunity itself was extraordinary. Lamine's mother won a raffle organised by Spanish newspaper Sport in collaboration with UNICEF for families from Mataró, near Barcelona. By chance, her infant son was paired with a promising Barcelona youngster who would later become the club's greatest player.