Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal’s viral photo that became a prophecy

CHENNAI: Almost two decades ago, photographer Joan Monfort believed he was covering just another UNICEF campaign.
He had no idea that one frame from that 2007 shoot would one day become one of football's most iconic images 20-year-old Lionel Messi gently bathing a five-month-old Lamine Yamal.
“I have never been a believer or thought that anything was destined to occur, but I am beginning to have my doubts. This is beyond all reasonable explanations,” Monfort told The Associated Press from his home in Barcelona on Friday.
The opportunity itself was extraordinary. Lamine's mother won a raffle organised by Spanish newspaper Sport in collaboration with UNICEF for families from Mataró, near Barcelona. By chance, her infant son was paired with a promising Barcelona youngster who would later become the club's greatest player.
“This has exploded all over the world, and the fact that the final is in the U.S. has given it the extra push,” Monfort said. “And now this has culminated with the final between Messi and Yamal. It is better than any film script.”
For years, the photograph remained buried in archives, remembered only by those involved in the campaign. It resurfaced during Euro 2024 after Lamine's father shared it online, instantly becoming a global sensation.
"That picture with Lamine... now we are facing a final after a photo was taken when he was a baby. It's just insane," Messi told seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
“He is one of the best players in the world right now, so I wish him the best. He’s only 19 years old and he has all of his future ahead,” Messi added.
The coincidences hardly stop there. Messi began his Argentina journey wearing the No. 19 shirt. Lamine wears No. 19 for Spain. Nineteen years later, the baby in his arms would try to stop the man from lifting back-to-back World Cups.