Lionel Messi and Inter Miami get 2-2 tie with Red Bulls, after 17-year-old Mehmeti scores late

Only 17 years later, they both had a say in the outcome for their teams on Saturday night.

Messi helped set up Germán Berterame for a second-half goal that gave Inter Miami its first lead in its new stadium, and Mehmeti’s first MLS goal in the 77th minute pulled the New York Red Bulls into a 2-2 tie with Messi and the defending MLS Cup champions on Saturday night.

Mateo Silvetti also scored for Inter Miami (3-1-3), which is now unbeaten in its last six MLS matches. Jorge Ruvalcaba scored for the Red Bulls (3-2-2), who have one win in their last five matches but rallied to get a point out of this one after wasting an early 1-0 lead.

Berterame’s goal looked like it would give Inter Miami some control.