Lionel Messi and Argentina play upstart Switzerland in World Cup quarterfinals at Arrowhead Stadium

“We know Argentina has many fine qualities. Few talk about the Swiss qualities,” defensive midfielder and team captain Granit Xhaka said Friday. “Tomorrow we will talk on the pitch, and we will show what we can do, and everything else doesn't matter.”

The winner will play either Norway or England on Wednesday in Atlanta for a spot in the World Cup final.

“It's obviously a very tough challenge,” Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji said, “but I think we're ready. I think we can play against any opponent and make it hard for them. We know it's going to be difficult but we're going to give our best.”

Everything starts on defense for Switzerland, which has allowed only three goals in five matches, and which shut out Luis Díaz and Colombia for 120 minutes in the round of 16. The job of stopping Messi's charmed World Cup will fall on the shoulders of Xhaka and Akanji, along with Remo Freuler, Nico Elvedi and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.