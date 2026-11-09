Linette rallies to beat defending champion Tjen, clinches Chennai Open title

The final, originally scheduled for Sunday evening, was postponed to Monday after persistent rain delayed proceedings. Heavy smog and poor visibility subsequently made playing conditions unsuitable.

The third seed recovered impressively after losing a closely-fought opening set. She dominated the second set before holding her nerve in a competitive decider to seal the fourth singles title of her career.

Tjen, who had won the previous edition of the tournament last year, was bidding to become the first player to successfully defend the Chennai Open crown.

Linette, meanwhile, finally ended her title drought, winning her first tournament in more than two years. She had won the Prague Open in July 2024.

The Polish player had also reached the Chennai final in 2022, when she finished runner-up to Linda Fruhvirtova.

The tournament also witnessed a landmark moment for Indian women's tennis, with Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale becoming the first all-Indian pair to reach a WTA Tour doubles final.

They finished runners-up after losing to Switzerland's Simona Waltert and Naima Karamoko on Sunday.

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi reached the singles quarterfinals in another memorable show for the hosts.