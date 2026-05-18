Lille finishes third in Ligue 1 to secure Champions League berth despite losing to Auxerre

Three clubs Lille, Lyon and Rennes could have still finished third before Sunday's final round of matches and join champion PSG and runner-up Lens in Europe's top club competition. But none of the trio managed to win, and Lille secured the coveted spot, one point above Lyon, which will go into Champions League qualifying.

Mali forward Lassine Sinayoko scored a brace for Auxerre, making sure his team would remain in the top flight and avoid the relegation playoff.

“This is not the match we wanted to play, but the main thing is that we finish third, it's the reward for a whole season, we should not focus on this final match,” Lille captain Benjamin Andre said. “This is very important for the club. Everybody wants to play in the Champions League.”

Lyon's hopes of finishing third quickly faded as coach Paulo Fonseca's players trailed by three goals before halftime at home against Lens. Florian Thauvin added another goal in the second half to seal the visitors' 4-0 win.

Meanwhile, Marseille beat Rennes 3-1 with goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Amine Gouiri and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Esteban Lepaul, the league's top scorer, reduced the deficit with his 21st goal this season.