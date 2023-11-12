Ligue 1 leaders Nice held to goalless draw

PARIS: French league leaders Nice missed the chance to extend its lead at the top of the table when it managed only a goalless away draw at mid-table Montpellier.

Nice are the surprise leaders of Ligue 1 and Friday’s draw extended its unbeaten run to 15 games, the longest of any club in Europe’s top five divisions. The south coast side remains at the summit, two points clear of second-place Paris Saint-Germain, who play away at Reims on Saturday.

Nice has conceded just four goals in the league this season and is enjoying its longest unbeaten streak since 1967.

However, missing influential midfielder Youssouf Ndayishmiye, Nice struggled to create chances on what was a frustrating night.

The draw was a more positive result for Montpellier, who bounced back from losing 3-0 to PSG last week.

It also means PSG can climb above Nice atop the standings with a win at Reims.