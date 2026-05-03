Ligue 1 leader PSG drops points but title rival Lens fails to take advantage as both sides draw

A win for second-place Lens would have cut PSG's lead to four points with Lens hosting PSG on May 13 but the gap remains six points with three rounds remaining.

Left winger Allan Saint-Maximin put Lens ahead in the 61st minute against his former club, latching on to Adrien Thomasson's fine pass from deep and netting with a composed finish.

But after Lens defender Saud Abdulhamid was sent off in the 81st, Nice equalized moments later when defender Ali Abdi turned in Sofiane Diop's deflected free kick.