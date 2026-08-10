Lighter by 17kg and after gruelling sessions in Kashmir, Sarfaraz ready for Sri Lanka challenge

But as luck would have it, his resolve won.

An injury to Sai Sudharsan opened up the window of opportunity which Sarfaraz had been waiting for the past two years. He was included for the two-match away Test series against Sri Lanka beginning on August 15.

The recall could not have come at a more opportune time for the Mumbaikar, having done all that he could to "fit in", including shedding 17kg in the past year and a half.

For someone, who has fought the perception of being a bit more burly for international cricket despite scoring a marathon triple hundred in Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz now sports a sharper look, something that has certainly elevated his T20 game.

Add to it, hours and hours spent at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Kashmir to sharpen his skills because seasonal rains made it impossible to have regular training in Mumbai.