Life is tough, Paraguay's Orlando Gill is tougher

CHENNAI: "Football is simple: you play for 120 minutes, and you end up losing on penalties to Germany."
On Tuesday, Orlando Gill and his Paraguayan teammates did not lose but inflicted defeat on the mighty Germans 4-3 on penalties, advancing to the Round of 16. But the story isn’t just about Paraguay, it is about Gill, its goalkeeper, who plies his trade for San Lorenzo in Argentina’s top division.
Back in 2022, four years before the World Cup, Gill was forced to sell everything he owned clothes, jersey, boots to support his family, as his son, Lautaro Daniel, was unwell, to the extent that he even gave away the jersey he wore at the 2019 South American U20 championship, where he first represented Paraguay.
The story didn’t come to light until 2025, when his partner revealed it on social media after his stellar display against Turkey.
“When Lauti was born, we had nothing. Orlando sold his old club's clothes. Our son fought for his life, but his father was always there. It wasn't easy, and it never will be, but with love and sacrifice, anything is possible. I hope the whole world knows what a big heart you have,” she wrote.
Even on the pitch, his journey wasn’t as straightforward, having switched positions from a striker to a goalkeeper because that was ‘the only position available’. But over the years, rising through San Lorenzo’s footballing system, he made his senior debut in 2019 and moved to the Argentine club in 2024 on a loan deal.
Gill had already made six saves across 120 minutes to keep Paraguay still in the game, and then came the shootout.
Against two quality forwards, Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade, the tall goalkeeper who once sold his jersey to keep his family afloat carried his entire nation on his shoulders. Some heroes don’t need capes, they just need some gloves.