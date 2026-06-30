Life is tough, Paraguay's Orlando Gill is tougher

On Tuesday, Orlando Gill and his Paraguayan teammates did not lose but inflicted defeat on the mighty Germans 4-3 on penalties, advancing to the Round of 16. But the story isn’t just about Paraguay, it is about Gill, its goalkeeper, who plies his trade for San Lorenzo in Argentina’s top division.

Back in 2022, four years before the World Cup, Gill was forced to sell everything he owned clothes, jersey, boots to support his family, as his son, Lautaro Daniel, was unwell, to the extent that he even gave away the jersey he wore at the 2019 South American U20 championship, where he first represented Paraguay.

The story didn’t come to light until 2025, when his partner revealed it on social media after his stellar display against Turkey.