Lewis Hamilton unwell after Singapore race and apology to Ferrari

Ferrari said in a statement that Hamilton had been seen by the FIA medical team at the track and given permission not to attend the driver interviews held after races.

Shortly after the race finished in typically hot and humid Singapore conditions, the British driver took a knee as he waited behind other drivers for his weigh-in.

Hamilton's post-race radio message suggested it had been his choice to stay on older tires rather than risk losing position with a second pit stop.

“Sorry boys, I let you down today with that strategy. My call and I lost us valuable points," Hamilton said.

“I'll try and make up for it in the next one. Great job with the pit stop, though.”

Hamilton could have stopped for fresh tires, as teammate Charles Leclerc did, during a virtual safety car slowdown after Aston Martin's Lance Stroll stopped on track with a clutch problem.