Let’s cut a little slack for Jasprit Bumrah, says MI batting coach Kieron Pollard

“When a cricketer is not doing well, we look at every single aspect as to why he's not doing well and there is no difference to Jasprit Bumrah,” Pollard told reporters when asked about several factors around Bumrah’s bowling in this IPL including lack of pace.

“He has done this for years. As a human being, you're entitled as well to make mistakes, not have a good day, not have a good season, not have a good couple months. I just feel that we need to sometimes remember the good things that he has done."