Less clutter, more runs: Ishan Kishan’s mantra of success

Yet, minutes after wrapping up a marathon 270 that spanned almost two full days, there was no swanky press conference. Instead, the 28-year-old quietly asked reporters to join him on the turf, speaking while sitting on the outfield, reflecting his state of mind.

“I think the best thing I'm doing nowadays is not thinking about anything,” Kishan said after the second day’s play in the Duleep Trophy.

“As a batter, my job is to watch the ball and react to it. I don’t set any expectations for myself, and keep things extremely simple. Living in the present, playing ball-by-ball has helped me. Obviously, you will lose patience, and you will have thoughts on what you could do differently. But you have to control it, and execute your plans.”

Two years ago, when Kishan suffered the biggest setback of his career, he chose the oldest currency in Indian cricket: sheer domestic volume and runs.

He captained Jharkhand through an unbeaten Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, topping the tournament charts with 517 runs, anchored by a blistering 49-ball century against Haryana. At Chepauk, leading a stacked East Zone unit, he did it again, crafting 270 out of a massive 708 and pacing his innings with surgical control.

“When you're playing a final, and you are already a multi-format player who has played for India for quite some time, the team members expect you to score runs. So we need to be in the middle, spend time in the middle, and get as many runs as you can for your team.

“A lot of things factor in picking up when their bowlers are tiring, when they are opening up the field so you keep batting around these things without worrying about the result."