Leo Messi and MLS champs Inter Miami get trounced 3-0 by Denis Bouanga and LAFC in season opener

Son Heung-min set up Martínez's opening goal for LAFC, which emphasized its status as a primary threat to Miami's crown during a lively MLS season opener between two of the league's marquee clubs.

“This game is always special because Messi played, and we have some (desire) to want to beat Miami because Messi is there,” Bouanga said. “Every player, the mentality is so high for this game. It's high for all games, but maybe this game is more high than another mentality.”

The matchup drew 75,673 fans the second-largest crowd in MLS history to the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is next-door to LAFC's home BMO Stadium. The huge crowd celebrated a convincing win for the home team and still enjoyed a good look at Messi, who played the full match despite dealing with a strained hamstring this month.

“This game would have sold out five times at BMO, but we wanted to do something special,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. “This is a seminal year in the history of our sport and a big moment in the history of our league, so why not go into this historic stadium, bring Miami here, our champion, and have them play against LAFC?”

Bouanga exchanged jerseys with Messi after the match because the LAFC star's son demanded it, he said with a grin.